Sandoval signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Sandoval was released after being designated for assignment by the Giants on Thursday, but the 34-year-old will extend his career as part of the Braves' organization. He'll begin at the team's alternate training site, but he could potentially join the active roster in a depth role at some point for a likely playoff run in 2020. Sandoval slashed .220/.278/.268 with five runs and six RBI during 30 games with the Giants this year.