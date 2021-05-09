Sandoval went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit two-run home run in Saturday's 8-7 win over Philadelphia.
Sandoval stepped to the plat with two out in the ninth and cracked a game-tying two-run home run. He's been successful this year in a pinch-hit role with a .390/.389/.677 slash line.
