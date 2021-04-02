Sandoval hit a two-run home run in his only plate appearance Thursday against the Phillies.
Sandoval came into the game as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning and promptly clubbed his first home run of the season to right field. The Braves bats were largely held in check otherwise, though Sandoval figures to be primarily a bench bat without significant injuries at first or third base.
