Braves' Paco Rodriguez: Signs minors pact with Twins
Rodriguez agreed to a minor-league deal with the Twins on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.
Rodriguez is a former second round pick of the Dodgers in 2012 but hasn't pitched in the majors leagues since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015. He'll serve as organization bullpen depth.
