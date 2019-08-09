Braves' Patrick Weigel: Back in majors
Weigel was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett prior to Friday's game in Miami.
He hasn't pitched in three days, so Weigel will give the Braves a fresh bullpen arm in the short term. While he has been developed as a starter for most of this season (his first full year back from Tommy John surgery), he has been deployed as a reliever lately at Triple-A. Weigel has not allowed a run while striking out six and allowing two hits and two walks over his last seven innings.
