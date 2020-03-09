Braves' Patrick Weigel: Competing for bullpen spot
Weigel has rung up a 0.00 ERA, 0.47 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB through 6.1 innings this spring.
The 25-year-old right-hander has yet to make his big-league debut and missed nearly the entire 2018 campaign following Tommy John surgery, but Weigel appears ready to make the leap to the majors based on his performance in camp so far. Whether Atlanta has room for him in the Opening Day bullpen is another question, but even if Weigel doesn't make the cut right away, he'll be on the short list of potential reinforcements during the regular season.
