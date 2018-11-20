Weigel (elbow) was added to the Braves' 40-man roster Tuesday.

A hard-throwing righty who underwent Tommy John surgery in June of 2017, Weigel should report to spring training with minimal restrictions, as he embarked on a rehab assignment at the end of the 2018 season. He struggled in a brief taste of Triple-A before tearing his UCL, and will likely return to that level at the outset of 2019. In most organizations he would be on track to be a starter, but the Braves have so much high-end pitching depth that it's possible they transition Weigel to a relief role sooner than later.

