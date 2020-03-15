Braves' Patrick Weigel: Officially sent to minors
Weigel was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old right-hander had a good showing in camp before MLB suspended the Grapefruit League schedule, but Atlanta has apparently decided Weigel would be better off in the rotation at Gwinnett than in the big-league bullpen to begin the regular season.
