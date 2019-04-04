Weigel will open the year with Double-A Mississippi, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

The Braves' Triple-A rotation is very crowded and this is Weigel's first year back from Tommy John surgery, so it makes sense to give him a pretty conservative assignment to open the year. Prior to tearing his UCL, Weigel was knocking on the door of the majors, so it's possible he could get to the big leagues as a reliever later this summer. He will be developed as a starter until then, but given the Braves' organizational rotation depth, they may have a greater need in the bullpen.

