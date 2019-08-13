Weigel was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Weigel is still yet to make his major-league debut (he did not make an appearance after being recalled Aug. 9). The right-hander carries an ERA of 2.96 with 42 strikeouts in 51.2 innings pitched at the Triple-A level this season. Outfielder Rafael Ortega was promoted to the majors in a corresponding move.

