Weigel was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Wes Parsons was also recalled to the big leagues with Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint being optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move. Weigel has posted a 3-2 record, along with a 2.98 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 52 strikeouts across 60.1 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. Although the 25-year-old has started 17 minor-league games this season, he is expected to work out of the major league bullpen.

