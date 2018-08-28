Weigel (elbow) is currently on a minor-league rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Braves.

Weigel is in the midst of working his way back to 100 percent after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June of 2017. He's appeared in four games for the Gulf Coast League Braves over the past two weeks, allowing just two hits while striking out six over four scoreless innings.

