Weigel was returned to the Braves' alternate training site following Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Weigel wasn't very effective out of the bullpen during Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader as he allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out zero over two-thirds of an inning. He'll now head back to alternate camp, and it's unclear whether he'll return to the major-league bullpen this year.