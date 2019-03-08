Weigel was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Weigel has pitched in a pair of spring games after throwing just four rehab innings while recovering from Tommy John surgery last season. He could be a factor in the Braves' rotation later in the year, though he'll have to conquer Triple-A first after struggling to a 5.27 ERA in eight starts for Gwinnett back in 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • corey-knebel.jpg

    Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?

    Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...