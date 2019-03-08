Braves' Patrick Weigel: Sent to minors
Weigel was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
Weigel has pitched in a pair of spring games after throwing just four rehab innings while recovering from Tommy John surgery last season. He could be a factor in the Braves' rotation later in the year, though he'll have to conquer Triple-A first after struggling to a 5.27 ERA in eight starts for Gwinnett back in 2017.
More News
-
Braves' Patrick Weigel: Contract selected•
-
Braves' Patrick Weigel: Rehabbing in GCL•
-
Braves' Patrick Weigel: Begins throwing following surgery•
-
Braves' Patrick Weigel: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Braves' Patrick Weigel: Could be headed for surgery•
-
Braves' Patrick Weigel: Advances to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Can Bieber live up to the hype?
Shane Bieber is a popular sleeper these days, but he'll need to change some things if he's...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?
Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...