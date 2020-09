Weigel was recalled from the alternate training site to serve as the 29th man for Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

The 26-year-old will join the major-league roster for the first-time in 2020 after working out at the alternate training site. Weigel had a couple brief stints in the majors last season, though he has yet to see game action. He had a 2.98 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 55:32 K:BB over 63.1 innings at Triple-A in 2019.