Braves' Pedro Florimon: Signs minor-league deal with Braves
Florimon signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Monday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
The 31-year-old utility man has spent parts of eight years in the majors but hasn't received more than 86 plate appearances in a season since 2013. He owns a career .211/.270/.319 slash line. His positional flexibility gives him multiple ways to receive playing time in the event of an injury, but he's unlikely to have significant fantasy value.
