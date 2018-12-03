Florimon signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Monday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

The 31-year-old utility man has spent parts of eight years in the majors but hasn't received more than 86 plate appearances in a season since 2013. He owns a career .211/.270/.319 slash line. His positional flexibility gives him multiple ways to receive playing time in the event of an injury, but he's unlikely to have significant fantasy value.

