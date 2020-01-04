Braves' Pete Kozma: Inks minors deal with Braves
Kozma signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
After making major-league appearances in 2017 and 2018, Kozma failed to reach the big leagues last season as he hit .263/.340/.414 with seven home runs and 51 RBI over 88 games with Triple-A Toledo. The 31-year-old has struggled in his limited action in the majors over his career. While it wouldn't be surprising to see him make an appearance with the Braves at some point in 2020, it's unlikely that he will make a big impact.
