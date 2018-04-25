Braves' Peter Bourjos: Designated for assignment
Bourjos was designated for assignment by the Braves on Wednesday.
In a corresponding move, the club officially recalled top prospect Ronald Acuna from Triple-A Gwinnett prior to Wednesday's game in Cincinnati. Over 18 appearances with the Braves this year, Bourjos was just 3-for-25 with one extra-base hit and two RBI and failed to earn regular playing time in the outfield. He will report to Gwinnett unless claimed by another organization off waivers in the coming days.
