Bourjos (calf) signed a major-league contract with the Braves on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Bourjos was cut loose by the Cubs on Friday after suffering a left calf cramp, although he has already passed his physical for the Braves. The 30-year-old should be okay for Opening Day and is likely to serve as a depth outfielder for Atlanta, and posted a .223/.272/.383 slash line with five home runs in 203 plate appearances with Tampa Bay last season.