Braves' Peter Bourjos: Heads to Atlanta
Bourjos (calf) signed a major-league contract with the Braves on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Bourjos was cut loose by the Cubs on Friday after suffering a left calf cramp, although he has already passed his physical for the Braves. The 30-year-old should be okay for Opening Day and is likely to serve as a depth outfielder for Atlanta, and posted a .223/.272/.383 slash line with five home runs in 203 plate appearances with Tampa Bay last season.
More News
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...