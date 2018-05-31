The Braves selected the contract of Bourjos from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Bourjos had a brief stint (3-for-27 over 18 games) with Atlanta earlier this season before being designated for assignment and subsequently released at the end of April. The veteran outfielder re-signed on a minor-league deal a few days later and should once again serve as outfield depth for the Braves.

