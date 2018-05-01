Braves' Peter Bourjos: Joins Braves on minor-league deal
Bourjos signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bourjos was released by the Braves on Sunday, but will return to the club on a minor-league deal. He figures to provide organizational depth for the club, as he went 3-for-27 (.120) over 18 games with Atlanta prior to being released.
More News
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...