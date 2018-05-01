Bourjos signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bourjos was released by the Braves on Sunday, but will return to the club on a minor-league deal. He figures to provide organizational depth for the club, as he went 3-for-27 (.120) over 18 games with Atlanta prior to being released.

