Braves' Peter Bourjos: Pops first homer Wednesday
Bourjos got the start in right field and hit ninth in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run.
The veteran outfielder has been used sparingly by the Braves since being called back up to the majors at the end of May, but Bourjos capitalized on his first start since June 6 by smacking his first homer of the year. His .195/.233/.366 slash line on the season isn't going to earn him more frequent playing time, however.
