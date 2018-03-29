Braves' Peter Bourjos: Will open season in platoon
Bourjos is expected to platoon with Preston Tucker in left field to open the season, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.
Tucker will serve as the team's primary left fielder until prospect Ronald Acuna is called up to the big club, with Bourjos seeing starts primarily against left-handed pitchers. He isn't expected to see enough playing time to be worth rostering.
More News
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.