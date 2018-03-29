Bourjos is expected to platoon with Preston Tucker in left field to open the season, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.

Tucker will serve as the team's primary left fielder until prospect Ronald Acuna is called up to the big club, with Bourjos seeing starts primarily against left-handed pitchers. He isn't expected to see enough playing time to be worth rostering.

