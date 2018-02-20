Braves' Peter Moylan: Inks major-league deal with Atlanta
Moylan signed a one-year, $575,000 contract with the Braves on Monday,
Moylan and the Braves and been in discussions on a contract the last several days, but the terms of the deal weren't known until the 39-year-old completed a three-hour physical Monday. The Aussie sidearmer returns to the organization he started his career with on a major-league contract that escalates to $1.25 million if he's included on the Braves' Opening Day roster. After sitting out 2014 campaign following his second Tommy John surgery, Moylan has enjoyed a nice late-career surge, accruing a 3.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 96 holds over the past three seasons, the last two of which came with the Royals. Look for him to settle into a situational setup role for the Braves if he makes it out of the spring healthy.
