Gosselin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Gosselin went 3-for-7 with a run scored while starting in both of the past two games, and he appears to be encroaching on Orlando Arcia's role as Atlanta's primary second baseman in the absence of Ozzie Albies (foot). Arcia is back in the lineup Wednesday, but his stranglehold on the everyday role is loosening while he's been in the midst of a 2-for-28 slump at the plate over his past eight contests.