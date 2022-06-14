Gosselin's contract was selected by Atlanta on Tuesday.
Gosselin gets the call after Ozzie Albies fractured his left foot Monday, and he could stick around for a while, as Albies has been placed on the 60-day injured list. Orlando Arcia is expected to get the first chance to fill the vacant second base job, with Gosselin moving into Arcia's utility infield role, but it's possible Gosselin earns more time than that if he hits well. He's had stretches as a productive hitter in recent years, but his lifetime .261/.314/.362 line suggests he's best suited for a bench role.
