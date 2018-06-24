Gosselin was designated for assignment by the Braves on Sunday.

Gosselin was removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Evan Phillips, who was called up to replace the injured Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder). The utility man hasn't hit above .150 since 2016, though his .263/.314/.361 career line over parts of six big-league seasons could be enough for another team to claim him and use him in a bench role.

