Gosselin was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Monday.
Gosselin appears to be the odd man out in the infield after Robinson Cano joined the active roster Monday, ultimately being designated for assignment. The versatile 33-year-old will likely return to Triple-A Gwinnett, but he could be claimed off waivers by another team.
