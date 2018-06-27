The Braves outrighted Gosselin to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

As anticipated, the veteran utility man went unclaimed off waivers after getting designated for assignment two days earlier. Gosselin never ended up seeing any action with the Braves after being added to the 40-man roster in May, but he appeared in 20 games for the Reds earlier this season, recording three hits in 24 at-bats.

