Braves' Phil Gosselin: Outrighted to Triple-A
The Braves outrighted Gosselin to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
As anticipated, the veteran utility man went unclaimed off waivers after getting designated for assignment two days earlier. Gosselin never ended up seeing any action with the Braves after being added to the 40-man roster in May, but he appeared in 20 games for the Reds earlier this season, recording three hits in 24 at-bats.
More News
-
Braves' Phil Gosselin: Designated for assignment•
-
Braves' Phil Gosselin: Claimed by Braves•
-
Reds' Phil Gosselin: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Phil Gosselin: Scores twice in victory Monday•
-
Reds' Phil Gosselin: Secures Opening Day roster spot•
-
Reds' Phil Gosselin: Frontrunner for backup shortstop role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...