Braves' Philip Pfeifer: Earns invite to spring training
Pfeifer has received a non-roster invite to Atlanta's spring training.
Pfeifer has worked his way through the minor leagues, and will get a shot to see major-league hitting this spring. He finished 2017 at Triple-A Gwinnett, posting an ERA of 3.60 through 15.0 innings. The 25-year-old lefty has a chance to make the big-league roster, but is expected to begin the regular season at Triple-A.
