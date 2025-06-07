Johnson (1-2) took the loss Friday against the Giants, allowing an unearned run over one inning on one hit.

After Dylan Lee recorded the first two outs in the ninth inning with the score tied 4-4, Johnson entered the game and gave up a single to Tyler Fitzgerald but promptly picked him off at first base. The right-hander wasn't so fortunate in the 10th, however -- with Fitzgerald at second as the phantom runner, Johnson watched him advance to third on a one-out groundout, then bounced a curveball well wide of the plate that Sean Murphy couldn't corral to bring home the winning run. Raisel Iglesias appears to be on very thin ice as Atlanta's closer, but performances like this don't make a compelling case for Johnson to replace him. Over his last seven appearances, Johnson has a 6.00 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB in six innings with two losses and a blown save.