Braves' Preston Tucker: Acting as primary left fielder
Tucker will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Nationals.
After busting out for three home runs and 18 RBI in his first 18 games of the season, Tucker's production slowed down before he lost his full-time role in the outfield following the promotion of top prospect Ronald Acuna to the big leagues. Tucker has spent the better part of the last month glued to the bench, but he's since reemerged as the club's primary left fielder after Acuna hit the disabled list in late May with a knee injury that could keep the star rookie sidelined for at least one more week. Though he'll still likely ride the pine in favor of Charlie Culberson against left-handed pitching, Tucker's status as a strong-side platoon player in one of baseball's best lineups makes him an intriguing pickup in NL-only and deeper mixed-league settings.
More News
-
Braves' Preston Tucker: Recalled from minors•
-
Braves' Preston Tucker: Optioned to Gwinnett•
-
Braves' Preston Tucker: Sitting for second straight day•
-
Braves' Preston Tucker: Set to lose starting job•
-
Braves' Preston Tucker: Knocks in five runs against Mets•
-
Braves' Preston Tucker: Not in Saturday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...