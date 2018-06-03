Tucker will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Nationals.

After busting out for three home runs and 18 RBI in his first 18 games of the season, Tucker's production slowed down before he lost his full-time role in the outfield following the promotion of top prospect Ronald Acuna to the big leagues. Tucker has spent the better part of the last month glued to the bench, but he's since reemerged as the club's primary left fielder after Acuna hit the disabled list in late May with a knee injury that could keep the star rookie sidelined for at least one more week. Though he'll still likely ride the pine in favor of Charlie Culberson against left-handed pitching, Tucker's status as a strong-side platoon player in one of baseball's best lineups makes him an intriguing pickup in NL-only and deeper mixed-league settings.