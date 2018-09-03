Tucker was activated ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Tucker will be available for the Braves' upcoming series against the Red Sox after being acquired from the Reds via trade over the weekend. The 28-year-old will offer outfield depth for Atlanta down the stretch, though he won't be available for the playoffs. Tucker owns a .240 batting average with six homers across 117 at-bats this season.

