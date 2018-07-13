Tucker was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Tucker had a solid start to the season, posting a .754 OPS as a regular starter through his first 22 games, but he recorded a .628 OPS in sporadic playing time after the promotion of Ronald Acuna before being sent down to the minors. He's back with the Braves in a bench role but is unlikely to be a significant fantasy asset.

More News
Our Latest Stories