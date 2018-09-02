Tucker was traded from the Reds to the Braves on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations.

After spending a little over a month with the Reds, Tucker will head back to Atlanta, where he spent the first 62 games of the 2018 season. He'd struggled through 17 games with Cincinnati, batting just .189 with a .286 OBS in 37-at-bats. Tucker could serve as an extra bat down the stretch of the regular season, as the Braves make a push for the playoffs.