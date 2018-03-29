Braves' Preston Tucker: Expected to platoon

Tucker is expected to platoon in left field with Peter Bourjos to open the season, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.

Tucker will settle into the strong side of a platoon with the righty-hitting Peter Bourjos, though that will likely end when top prospect Ronald Acuna gets the call to the bigs. The 27-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2016, but his career slash line against right-handed pitchers (.229/.289/.440) is much more respectable than his .179/.207/.250 line against same-handed pitchers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories