Braves' Preston Tucker: Getting another start Wednesday

Tucker will start in left field and bat fifth Wednesday against the Nationals.

Tucker is likely to occupy the larger side of a platoon in left field until top prospect Ronald Acuna is summoned to the big leagues, but with the Braves facing right-handed pitchers in their first six contests, Tucker has yet to exit the lineup. He has made the most of the regular at-bats (8-for-19 with a home run and five RBI), but it's tough to justify rolling with Tucker in DFS formats Wednesday with perhaps the top right-hander in baseball on the mound for Washington in Max Scherzer.