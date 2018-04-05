Braves' Preston Tucker: Hits second homer of season Wednesday
Tucker went 1-for-2 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.
His second-inning blast off Max Scherzer was his second homer of the season. Tucker's now 9-for-21 to begin the season with eight RBI in six games, but no matter how hot he is, it won't be enough to hold off Ronald Acuna once the Braves decide to call up their top prospect. The 27-year-old is at least cementing his spot on the 25-man roster, even if it is only on the bench once Acuna arrives.
More News
-
Braves' Preston Tucker: Getting another start Wednesday•
-
Braves' Preston Tucker: Expected to platoon•
-
Braves' Preston Tucker: Strong spring continues Monday•
-
Braves' Preston Tucker: Pops first spring homer Wednesday•
-
Braves' Preston Tucker: In contention for Opening Day starting role•
-
Braves' Preston Tucker: Joins Braves•
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...