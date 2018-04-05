Braves' Preston Tucker: Hits second homer of season Wednesday

Tucker went 1-for-2 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

His second-inning blast off Max Scherzer was his second homer of the season. Tucker's now 9-for-21 to begin the season with eight RBI in six games, but no matter how hot he is, it won't be enough to hold off Ronald Acuna once the Braves decide to call up their top prospect. The 27-year-old is at least cementing his spot on the 25-man roster, even if it is only on the bench once Acuna arrives.