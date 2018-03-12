Braves' Preston Tucker: In contention for Opening Day starting role
Tucker is considered one of the leading candidates to act as the Braves' Opening Day left fielder with the expectation that Ronald Acuna will be optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett when spring training concludes, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Lane Adams is also contender for regular action in left field to begin the season, but Tucker may be the early favorite after producing an .823 OPS across 13 games in spring training, while Adams has slumped to a 5-for-30 (.167 average) mark in Grapefruit League play. Regardless if it's Tucker or Adams that opens the season in left field, either player is merely keeping the seat warm for Acuna, who is widely regarded as one of baseball's top prospects in the past decade. After slashing .344/.393/.548 in 54 games with Gwinnett a season ago, Acuna has nothing left to prove in the minors, so his probable assignment back to the Triple-A club would be strictly for service-time purposes and would allow the Braves to gain an extra year of club control for the phenom. When Acuna is likely recalled from the minors at some point in April, Tucker or Adams would fade back into a reserve role and lose most of his minimal fantasy appeal, even in NL-only settings.
