Braves' Preston Tucker: Joins Braves

Tucker was sent to Atlanta on Wednesday, in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Tucker was recently designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, and will look to find some time at the major-league level next season after spending the entire 2017 campaign in the Triple-A ranks. During 128 games for Fresno last year, the outfielder slashed .250/.333/.465 with 24 home runs and 96 RBI. Prior to this past season, he played in 146 games for the Astros between 2015 and 2016, but struggled mightily at the plate during the latter, hitting just .164 with a .550 OPS and 40 strikeouts in 144 plate appearances. Upon his arrival, the Braves have designated Luke Jackson for assignment in a corresponding move, in order to clear up a spot on the 40-man roster for Tucker. With Matt Kemp headed back to the Dodgers in a deal this past weekend, there should be opportunities for Tucker to see a decent amount of playing time for the Braves in 2018.