Braves' Preston Tucker: Joins Braves
Tucker was sent to Atlanta on Wednesday, in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Tucker was recently designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, and will look to find some time at the major-league level next season after spending the entire 2017 campaign in the Triple-A ranks. During 128 games for Fresno last year, the outfielder slashed .250/.333/.465 with 24 home runs and 96 RBI. Prior to this past season, he played in 146 games for the Astros between 2015 and 2016, but struggled mightily at the plate during the latter, hitting just .164 with a .550 OPS and 40 strikeouts in 144 plate appearances. Upon his arrival, the Braves have designated Luke Jackson for assignment in a corresponding move, in order to clear up a spot on the 40-man roster for Tucker. With Matt Kemp headed back to the Dodgers in a deal this past weekend, there should be opportunities for Tucker to see a decent amount of playing time for the Braves in 2018.
More News
-
Astros' Preston Tucker: Designated for assignment•
-
Astros' Preston Tucker: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Astros' Preston Tucker: On tap for Grapefruit League debut•
-
Astros' Preston Tucker: Plays in minor league game•
-
Astros' Preston Tucker: Will get first spring at-bats•
-
Astros' Preston Tucker: Expected to take live batting practice Monday•
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...