Braves' Preston Tucker: Launches three-run shot Friday

Tucker went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's victory over the Cubs.

Tucker's blast came in the fifth inning on a 2-1 slider from Chicago starter Yu Darvish. This was Tucker's third homer of the season, continuing what has been a strong start to the season (.308 batting average, .939 OPS). All signs indicate that he'll move into a bench role once Ronald Acuna is recalled from the minors, but Tucker is certainly making his case to garner playing time even after the top prospect arrives.