Tucker is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Braves are still without primary left fielder Ronald Acuna (knee), but Tucker has been unable to capitalize on the rookie's absence. Tucker has gone 3-for-18 at the dish over his last 10 appearances and hasn't started since June 3, with Charlie Culberson emerging as the preferred option at the position. Culberson has acquitted himself well against both right- and left-handed pitching thus far, likely closing the door on any chance Tucker had on capturing a platoon role.