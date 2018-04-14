Braves' Preston Tucker: Not in Saturday's lineup

Tucker is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Saturday.

Tucker will take a seat on the bench following four straight starts, including a 2-for-4 day at the plate with one home run and three RBI during Friday's victory over Chicago. Lane Adams draws the assignment in left field in his stead, while batting sixth in the order.

