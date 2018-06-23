Braves' Preston Tucker: Optioned to Gwinnett
Tucker was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Tucker has played in 56 games for the Braves this season but only managed to accumulate 121 plate appearances, and is slashing just .143/.226/.214 with two extra-base hits since May 16. The reserve outfielder will head to the Triple-A level in order to receive everyday at-bats while the Braves look to replenish their bullpen after a 15-inning contest Friday night.
