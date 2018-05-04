Braves' Preston Tucker: Optioned to Gwinnett
Tucker was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
Tucker appeared in 29 games for the Braves thus far in 2018, compiling a slash line of .282/.313/.487 with three home runs and 18 RBI. Once Ronald Acuna joined the club just over a week ago, Tucker lost his role as the primary left fielder, and will now make room for Jose Bautista, who was called up from Gwinnett in a corresponding move. Expect to see Tucker back in the big leagues later on this year.
