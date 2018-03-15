Braves' Preston Tucker: Pops first spring homer Wednesday

Tucker went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a two-run home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The blast off Ben Lively was Tucker's first of the spring, but he's doing everything he can at the plate to ensure he breaks camp on the 25-man roster, going 12-for-33 with five extra-base hits and an impressive 4:1 BB:K. Even with Ezequiel Carrera added to the outfield mix, Tucker seems to be in the lead for a potential Opening Day starting assignment in left field, although he would only be keeping Ronald Acuna's seat warm in that case. Despite his spring success, it might take a Nick Markakis injury or trade to give Tucker a legitimate shot at a regular spot in the lineup in 2018.