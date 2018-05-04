Braves' Preston Tucker: Recalled from minors
Tucker was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
Due to Dansby Swanson's placement on the disabled list (wrist), Tucker was able to immediately return to Atlanta even though he was previously optioned earlier in the day. He will continue to serve as a fourth outfielder moving forward.
