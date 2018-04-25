Tucker is expected to head to the bench with Ronald Acuna getting promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Tucker has done a respectable job as the Braves' left fielder through the first four weeks of the season, putting together a .254/.289/.465 slash line with three homers and 18 RBI in 22 games, but Acuna will be given every opportunity to lock down a starting spot. Tucker will still see occasional starts when Acuna, Ender Inciarte or Nick Markakis need a rest, and he could be manager Brian Snitker's first choice to DH when the team is in an American League park, but in most fantasy formats the 27-year-old can be safely dropped.