Braves' Preston Tucker: Set to lose starting job
Tucker is expected to head to the bench with Ronald Acuna getting promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
Tucker has done a respectable job as the Braves' left fielder through the first four weeks of the season, putting together a .254/.289/.465 slash line with three homers and 18 RBI in 22 games, but Acuna will be given every opportunity to lock down a starting spot. Tucker will still see occasional starts when Acuna, Ender Inciarte or Nick Markakis need a rest, and he could be manager Brian Snitker's first choice to DH when the team is in an American League park, but in most fantasy formats the 27-year-old can be safely dropped.
More News
-
Braves' Preston Tucker: Knocks in five runs against Mets•
-
Braves' Preston Tucker: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Braves' Preston Tucker: Launches three-run shot Friday•
-
Braves' Preston Tucker: Stationed on bench Sunday•
-
Braves' Preston Tucker: Hits second homer of season Wednesday•
-
Braves' Preston Tucker: Getting another start Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...