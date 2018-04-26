Tucker is out of the lineup Thursday against the Reds.

Tucker's run as the Braves' primary left fielder came to an abrupt end following the promotion of Ronald Acuna, the consensus top prospect in baseball, to the majors Wednesday. Acuna, who went 1-for-5 in his debut, will pick up a second straight start Thursday and won't be in danger of losing an everyday role unless he struggles more than anticipated. Tucker may still draw a couple starts per week in place of either Acuna or Nick Markakis against right-handed pitching, but the 27-year-old probably won't see consistent enough at-bats to deliver value outside of NL-only formats.