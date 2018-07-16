Braves' Preston Tucker: Smacks pinch-hit homer
Tucker supplied a pinch-hit solo home run in the seventh inning Sunday during the Braves' 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
Promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett prior to the start of the series, Tucker appeared in two of the three contests off the bench. Tucker was an early-season standout with three home runs, 18 RBI and nine runs through end of April, but his opportunities fell by the wayside once star prospect Ronald Acuna was promoted to the majors.
